Malaysians protest over envoy role for Umno leader

Malaysians are up in arms over the appointment of a controversial Umno leader as the country's ambassador to Indonesia, sparking a petition calling for the designation to be revoked.

More than 13,500 signatures have been collected so far, as people urge the removal of Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, 74, because of his past misconduct.

The petition is seeking 15,000 signatures and is addressed to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and the King.

"Please sign this petition, we can't have someone like him represent us in Indonesia or anywhere at all," said Facebook user Yusof Md Latiff. "Don't ever forget about how he handled the train crash, it was awful and his remarks were uncalled for. He is not fit for the job."

Last year, Mr Tajuddin found himself in hot water after addressing the country's first light rail transit crash that left three people in intensive care.

At the news conference, Mr Tajuddin - who was then chairman of Prasarana Malaysia - tried to downplay his absence at the site on the day of the crash. He showed up only the next day to address the media.

The state-owned public transport firm operates Malaysia's main suburban rail lines.

Mr Tajuddin also received flak for his comments, which included describing the crash as two trains "kissing" each other, and for snapping at journalists who had asked him about calls for his resignation.

A petition demanding his resignation then gathered more than 100,000 signatures. He was removed as chairman of Prasarana Malaysia two days after the press conference.

As the ambassador to Indonesia, Mr Tajuddin will replace career diplomat Zainal Abidin Bakar, who was appointed in 2018 under the then Pakatan Harapan government.

Mr Tajuddin, who is an Umno Supreme Council member, is not the first politician appointed to the post.

In another controversial move in September 2013, the government appointed Umno politician Zahrain Mohd Hashim as its Indonesian ambassador, after he left the opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Mr Tajuddin's appointment is heavily criticised by the opposition, which has questioned if the Perak MP is the right candidate for the important post.

PKR lawmaker Sim Tze Tzin was quoted in local media on Tuesday as saying: "Political appointees have often failed to uphold institutional professionalism. The removal of Tajuddin from Prasarana was an example of the perils of political appointments."

However, Prime Minister Ismail has defended the appointment of Mr Tajuddin, saying it was approved by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"We cannot satisfy everybody," said Datuk Seri Ismail.

Throughout his political career, Mr Tajuddin has been known for his remarks. For instance, he said he would "slap" Chinese Malaysians who took their grouses out of the country.

On Mr Tajuddin's appointment as ambassador, social media user @amerhadiazmi tweeted: "I'm so sorry, Indonesia."