Malaysians pay tribute to ex-PM Mahathir’s wife Siti Hasmah, on social media

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Songstress Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin described Siti Hasmah’s passing as a great loss to all Malaysians.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians took to social media to share their heartfelt condolences and fond memories following the passing of Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Siti Hasmah died at the age of 100 at the National Heart Institute on the morning of Sept 28.

Songstress Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin described Siti Hasmah’s passing as a great loss to all Malaysians, given her extensive contributions to healthcare, welfare and the advancement of women throughout her life.

“She was a deeply caring and gentle woman with a strong maternal nature,” Siti Nurhaliza wrote on social media.

“I also pray that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and her entire family are granted fortitude, patience and strength as they face this difficult time.”

Siti Hasmah’s passing was also announced on Dr Mahathir’s official Instagram account, @chedetofficial, in a brief post that garnered over 124,000 likes and 8,000 comments by 12pm.

Among those posting condolences were comedian Zizan Razak, actress Janna Nick, singer-actress Daiyan Trisha, and singers Anuar Zain and Neeta Manisha.

Singer Jaclyn Victor said she would always remember her “beautiful Siti Hasmah”.

“I love how you used to touch my face when you spoke to me,” Victor wrote. “It always made me feel special. Thank you for being such a beautiful lady with gentleness and kindness written all over you.”

Activist Adrian Siaw Chee Hua said Siti Hasmah was more than a prominent figure and pioneering doctor.

“She will also be remembered for her gentle nature, compassion and contributions to healthcare, community welfare, and the development of women and families,” Siaw said.

“Her 100 years were marked by service, sacrifice and dedication to the community.”

Indonesian Instagram user Pualam Abadi Nusantara, writing under the handle @lambda_01, recalled first hearing Siti Hasmah’s voice during her guest appearance in an episode of the animated series Upin & Ipin.

“She said, ‘Study all the way to the ivory tower,’” he shared, noting that the line inspired him to learn the meaning of higher education.

Another social media user, @farrah.mokhtar, posted that Malaysia had lost one of its greatest women.

“To many Malaysians, Siti Hasmah was more than the wife of a prime minister,” she wrote.

“She was a symbol of grace, dignity, compassion and strength, a woman who carried herself with remarkable humility throughout her public life.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK