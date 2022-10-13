Malaysians pause year-end holiday plans to vote in upcoming general election

PETALING JAYA - Year-end plans to go on holidays have gone out the window with the upcoming Malaysian general election now scheduled to be held sometime in November.

While politicians are all geared up, many politically fatigued Malaysians are not exactly raring to go to the polls, although some are rescheduling their holiday plans to make their vote count.

Digital content strategist Farahana Ismail, 31, is one such voter. She had planned to go to Turkey next month but has rescheduled it to next year as she wants to vote for the Shah Alam parliamentary seat.

With Parliament finally being dissolved, Ms Farahana said she could now plan her Turkey vacation properly. In the meantime, she may go on short trips to neighbouring countries.

"I am very excited to be voting this year and I believe my vote does make a difference," she said.

Ms Mas Izzati Hanis, 22, said the sudden dissolution of Parliament caught her off guard, but she wanted to cast her ballot for the first time.

"I have already made holiday arrangements with my family, but I will still find a way to vote. I have been looking forward to this for a very long time," she said.

Ms Mas, who works in marketing, said she was willing to postpone the family vacation if necessary.

"I had assumed that the elections would be held next year, given that most people are on holiday or out of town at the end of the year," she added.

A retired quarry worker, who wanted to be identified only as Mr Alagan, said that while the timing was inconvenient, he would find a way to vote.

"The advantage is that I will be in my hometown anyway, so it will be easy for me to vote.

"But this is also the time of year that I spend with my family, visiting relatives and unwinding, so the elections will interfere with the 'family time'," said the 60-year-old.

There were also some young voters who were unhappy with the political system.