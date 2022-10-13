Malaysians pause year-end holiday plans to vote in upcoming general election

PETALING JAYA - Year-end plans to go on holidays have gone out the window with the upcoming Malaysian general election now scheduled to be held sometime in November.
While politicians are all geared up, many politically fatigued Malaysians are not exactly raring to go to the polls, although some are rescheduling their holiday plans to make their vote count.
Digital content strategist Farahana Ismail, 31, is one such voter. She had planned to go to Turkey next month but has rescheduled it to next year as she wants to vote for the Shah Alam parliamentary seat.
With Parliament finally being dissolved, Ms Farahana said she could now plan her Turkey vacation properly. In the meantime, she may go on short trips to neighbouring countries.
"I am very excited to be voting this year and I believe my vote does make a difference," she said.
Ms Mas Izzati Hanis, 22, said the sudden dissolution of Parliament caught her off guard, but she wanted to cast her ballot for the first time.
"I have already made holiday arrangements with my family, but I will still find a way to vote. I have been looking forward to this for a very long time," she said.
Ms Mas, who works in marketing, said she was willing to postpone the family vacation if necessary.
"I had assumed that the elections would be held next year, given that most people are on holiday or out of town at the end of the year," she added.
A retired quarry worker, who wanted to be identified only as Mr Alagan, said that while the timing was inconvenient, he would find a way to vote.
"The advantage is that I will be in my hometown anyway, so it will be easy for me to vote.
"But this is also the time of year that I spend with my family, visiting relatives and unwinding, so the elections will interfere with the 'family time'," said the 60-year-old.
There were also some young voters who were unhappy with the political system.
Ms Junita Nafisah, a 19-year-old medical student, said she would not be voting as she felt the democratic system in Malaysia did not work.
"No matter who the country elects, the administration will ultimately be passed among the same political personalities," she said. "Voting does not essentially mean creating a better system or revolutionising the country."
She said it was also inconvenient to have elections during the rainy season, when bad floods were expected.
Another young voter, Mr Jonathan John, 19, said he was undecided about voting. Mr John, an engineering student, said he might not be able to vote because of his academic schedule. His university is another state away from his family.
"It all depends on the election date and if my parents will take me home," he added.
He said he would prefer the elections to be held on a weekend.
"I often visit home on the weekends, so it would be easier. I really would like to get my first experience of voting," he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK