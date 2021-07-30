Malaysians fear possible cluster at crowded KLCC vaccine centre

Long lines stretching more than 2km from the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) vaccination site sparked concerns of another Covid-19 cluster-in-waiting, as hundreds of workers waited to get their jabs.

Social media was set abuzz after several video clips and images of the situation at the centre on Wednesday were shared on various platforms and drew criticism from the public.

"This is my everyday route to go to my building from LRT KLCC, so can you imagine these three days, I have been facing this situation. I am scared!" said Twitter user @sheszerazezan, referring to the KLCC light rail transit station.

Another user identified as @1negara1 blamed employers for failing to let their workers go get their shots at the appointed times.

"This is due to the irresponsible attitude of the employer. Not following the appointment. Just simply send. The government should compound their employers, follow the head count," the user said.

To accelerate vaccination among manufacturing workers, the government launched the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme on June 16. KLCC is one of the centres in the programme.

Malaysia is ramping up its inoculation programme and hopes to achieve herd immunity by year-end. As at Wednesday, 6.105 million people, or 18.7 per cent of Malaysia's population, had been fully inoculated, while 12.841 million people, or 39.3 per cent, had received at least their first dose.

Mr Khairy Jamaluddin, the coordinating minister for the inoculation programme, told Parliament that more than a million vaccine doses were administered over the past two days alone.

Dang Wangi police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said employers should follow the scheduled times for their workers' jabs.

"We ask employers not to send their foreign workers too early to KLCC to avoid overcrowding. There will be many foreign workers from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan who will be sent there to receive their inoculation," he said.

However, Madam Azira Shaharuddin, who received her inoculation at the centre, said the experience was smooth.

"The process was fast... no need to stand in queue long because it was orderly and they make sure our profile on MySejahtera is low risk," the lecturer, 37, told The Straits Times, referring to the country's contact tracing mobile app. She said migrant workers were being separated from locals.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force said it is working with police to limit vehicles ferrying large groups coming from outside of the Klang Valley for their vaccinations. The task force also said it had revised appointment times to reduce the congestion.