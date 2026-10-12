Malaysians advised to postpone umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia amid security concerns

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The missile attack in Riyadh had prompted the Malaysian government to advise Malaysians to defer non-essential travel to Makkah and Madinah for the time being.

SEPANG – Malaysians are advised to temporarily postpone travel to Saudi Arabia for umrah following security concerns after a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said.

He said that while there had been no incident in Makkah, the missile attack in Riyadh had prompted the Malaysian government to advise Malaysians to defer non-essential travel to Makkah and Madinah for the time being.

“There has been no incident in Makkah, but the missile explosion in Riyadh has raised security concerns,” he told reporters after attending the departure of Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the Bunga Raya Complex on Oct 12.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry reported on Oct 11 that no Malaysians had been killed or injured in the Oct 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh or the incident involving a projectile that fell near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation reported that the attack on King Khalid International Airport killed 12 people and injured 309 others.

The fatalities comprised four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. BERNAMA