Malaysians advised to postpone non-essential travel to France amid demonstrations

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The Malaysian Embassy in Paris had advised its citizens in France to exercise caution and remain vigilant, according to Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysians planning to visit France have been advised to consider postponing non-essential travel amid ongoing demonstrations in major cities across the country.

The Foreign Ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation, adding that no Malaysians had been reported involved in or adversely affected by the demonstrations so far.

In a statement on Oct 18, the ministry said the Malaysian Embassy in Paris had advised Malaysians in France to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

“While travel to France remains unrestricted, Malaysians are advised to consider postponing non-essential travel until the situation improves,” it said.

The ministry also urged Malaysians residing in or planning to travel to France to register or update their details through its e-konsular platform at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my

They were also advised to keep abreast of developments through updates issued by the Malaysian embassy and the relevant French authorities.

The ministry said the embassy remained in contact with the local authorities and was ready to provide consular assistance if necessary. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK