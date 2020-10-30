Malaysian woman loses $1.3m inheritance in phone scam

KLANG • About three decades ago, Ms Dolly Ng inherited more than RM4 million (S$1.3 million) from her parents.

The 72-year-old former piano teacher had been keeping the money in several bank accounts throughout the years.

Some time in May last year, a person claiming to be a policeman contacted her.

"The caller told me that my money in the accounts was under investigation by the authorities," Ms Ng said. "He advised me to open a new account and transfer the entire amount there."

Ms Ng said she followed the instructions and transferred RM4.3 million into the new account.

"About two months later, a friend told me about some scams during a casual conversation. I got worried and decided to go to the bank to check on my savings."

To her shock, she found that there was just RM14,000 left in her account. "I quickly withdrew the remaining money," Ms Ng said, adding that she then lodged a police report.

The printed statements she obtained from the bank showed that the money in her account was transferred out via Internet banking to 18 individual accounts over a period of 45 days.

"I did not open any Internet banking facility under the account.

"So how can the bank allow the transactions without any verification from me?"

According to the statements, some of the names were of people who were not known to her.

A transaction of RM9,999 was made 15 times a day, which totalled up to 459 transactions from June 1 to July 16 last year.

"I am a retiree," Ms Ng said.

"The money was my only safety net. I have no other income to last through my old age."

Ms Ng has since initiated legal action against the bank, seeking compensation for the money she lost.

"The bank lost my money. It is only right that they give it back to me."

Ms Ng's lawyer Loo Chay Meng said the case has been filed at the Shah Alam High Court. The hearing is scheduled for Nov 23 and 24.

