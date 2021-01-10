Malaysian woman arrested for driving against traffic in Johor

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian woman was arrested by the police for driving against traffic along the Senai-Desaru Expressway near the Cahaya Baru toll exit in Johor.

State police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the incident took place around 4.30pm last Thursday (Jan 7) and was captured by another vehicle's dashboard camera.

He said the 48-second clip then made the rounds on social media.

"The woman drove the vehicle in the opposite direction along the Desaru-bound expressway and not only violated traffic rules, but also put other road users in danger.

"After the incident went viral, the woman turned herself in at the Seri Alam district police headquarters where she was subsequently arrested at 6.30pm on Saturday," Datuk Ayob said in a statement on Sunday.

The 46-year-old woman is being held for investigations under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum jail term of five years, a fine between RM5,000 (S$1,644) and RM15,000 and suspension of driving licence of up to five years.

Mr Ayob also thanked the public for channelling information to the police over the case.