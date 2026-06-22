Malaysian woman apologises over alleged viral videos mocking locals during China trip

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The apology was uploaded on the TikTok account @ekyn.wong, where the comments section was disabled.

PETALING JAYA - A Malaysian woman who came under fire online after videos allegedly showing her mocking locals during a holiday in China went viral has issued a public apology, saying she regretted her actions and never intended to offend anyone.

In a statement posted on TikTok on June 21, Nur Asyiqin Mohd Dalil said she took full responsibility for her conduct during the incident, which occurred while she was travelling in China on June 15.

The apology was uploaded on the TikTok account @ekyn.wong, where the comments section was disabled.

“I understand and take full responsibility for my actions which have caused discomfort to any party,” she said in the statement.

Nur Asyiqin described the incident as a spontaneous reaction and said she respected the views, criticism and feelings expressed by members of the public following the controversy.

“I respect the views, advice and feelings of all parties, and never intended to offend, embarrass or cause any conflict because at the time it was merely a spontaneous reaction that was not planned,” she said.

She added that she accepted all criticism with an open heart and would use the incident as a lesson to become more mindful of public sensitivities in the future.

“From this incident, I will be more careful in every action I take and be more sensitive towards the sensitivities of the public,” she said.

Nur Asyiqin also acknowledged that her actions had gone too far and expressed regret over the incident.

“Truly, I regret my actions and realise that my conduct was excessive,” she said.

The controversy erupted after videos allegedly showing the woman covering her nose and making remarks about locals while travelling in China circulated widely on social media.

The clips drew criticism from netizens, many of whom described the behaviour as disrespectful and said it reflected poorly on Malaysians travelling abroad.

The videos, which were shared on the TikTok account, have since been deleted, although copies continued to circulate on other social media platforms.

In her statement, Nur Asyiqin apologised again to those affected and expressed hope that the matter could be resolved amicably.

“I once again apologise to all parties affected and hope this matter can be resolved properly. I promise to take this experience as a lesson to become a more mature and responsible individual in the future,” she said.

While some social media users welcomed the apology, others maintained that travellers should be more mindful of their behaviour overseas as their actions could affect Malaysia’s image abroad. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK