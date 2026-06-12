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Malaysian tourists slammed for sending 1,200 parcels from Taobao to hotel in China

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The video shows hundreds of parcels piled up at the lobby and front desk.

The video shows hundreds of parcels piled up at the lobby and front desk.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM XIAOHONGSHU

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KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian tour group visiting China was criticised online for ordering some 1,200 parcels through Taobao and had them sent to their hotel, causing them to be strewn all over the lobby, reported China Press.

The travel agency posted a video of the incident on the social media app Xiaohongshu showing staff at the hotel in Xi’an scrambling to distribute parcels to their respective owners.

The video also shows hundreds of parcels piled up at the lobby and front desk.

A member of the group was seen using a large plastic bag to drag 50 parcels back to her hotel room.

The video, which has since been deleted, sparked backlash against the Malaysian tour group, with Internet users in China criticising the shopping spree as being inconsiderate towards hotel staff.

“Hotel staff were forced to work overtime sorting and moving them, leaving them exhausted. The staff are not your personal parcel managers,” one netizen wrote.

Many netizens criticised the group for creating extra work for hotel staff, who were already busy. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.