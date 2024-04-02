Malaysian top cop says Israeli man and couple could hang for illegal firearms possession

KUALA LUMPUR - Israeli Shalom Avitan and a local couple detained recently could face the death penalty if they are convicted of illegal possession of firearms, said Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the investigation paper on the suspects was opened under Section 7 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act.

“The case was initially investigated under the Passport Act when Avitan was arrested, but our investigation revealed more serious offences.

“He and the married couple in their early 40s are being investigated under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act,” he told a press conference in Bukit Aman on April 2.

“We are still investigating to uncover the real motive behind the pistols being in their possession.

“Avitan has been remanded until Sunday (April 7) and the others until Friday (April 5).

“We will request for an extension should investigators need more time,” he said.

It was reported that Avitan, 38, was arrested at a hotel in Jalan Ampang on March 27 with six guns and 200 rounds of ammunition.

The local married couple were arrested in Kuala Selangor on March 29 on suspicion of supplying weapons to him.

A local man alleged to be Avitan’s driver was also detained in Cameron Highlands, Pahang. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK