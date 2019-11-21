Malaysian terrorist with links to 9/11, Singapore bomb plot released

Convicted Malaysian terrorist Yazid Sufaat, who acquired four tonnes of ammonium nitrate in 2000 in preparation for a foiled bombing plot in Singapore, was freed from prison yesterday, anti-terrorism police told The Straits Times (ST).

A former army captain, the 55-year-old US-trained biochemist, who once attempted to produce weapons of mass destruction for Al-Qaeda, was released from Simpang Renggam Prison after serving two years - the maximum period allowed - under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Malaysian police counter-terrorism chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay told ST that Yazid was freed after Malaysia's Prevention of Terrorism Board met earlier this month to discuss the matter.

"He will be under police surveillance for two years and will need to wear an electronic monitoring device (EMD). If he wishes to travel outside of Ampang, Yazid would need to alert the Ampang police chief," Datuk Ayob said, referring to a district in Selangor state where Yazid is residing.

Mr Ayob added that although Yazid is allowed to use a phone, he is barred from having any access to the Internet.

"He's also not allowed leave home between 8pm and 6am but is free to accept visitors.

"After two years, the authorities will re-evaluate everything again before deciding," he said.

An intelligence source said that Yazid appears to have "repented", based on the input from the Prison Department, prompting the board to release him.

Another source said: "A special team will be monitoring him. The EMD would need to be charged from time to time.

"We will be alerted if he fails to do so, or if there is an attempt to take it off."

The release came almost a month after national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed a previous ST report that Yazid would be freed after serving his sentence, saying that the police would not challenge his release.

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid on Oct 23 said that while the police understood the public's concerns about Yazid and how deeply he was involved in terrorism activities, it would not be right to extend his detention "based on people's perception".

In the 1990s, Yazid attempted to cultivate and load anthrax onto weapons in Afghanistan.

His home in Kuala Lumpur had also been used by senior Al-Qaeda members for meetings. At one meeting, plans to crash planes in the United States on Sept 11, 2001, were discussed. He is the only Malaysian with direct links to the attacks.

Despite spending almost two decades in detention and undergoing an extensive deradicalisation programme, Yazid has been described by Mr Ayob as "the most challenging militant" to rehabilitate so far.

Yazid has been in and out of detention since 2002 when he was first detained under the Internal Security Act.