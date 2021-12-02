Malaysian telcos take aim at cloud management contracts in unfolding 5G flap

The widening debate over the deployment of the cloud services platform underscores serious challenges facing Malaysia's 5G roll-out.
The widening debate over the deployment of the cloud services platform underscores serious challenges facing Malaysia's 5G roll-out.
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's multi-billion-dollar state-led 5G rollout plan, which is facing a stiff pushback from domestic mobile telecommunications companies, is drawing more heat over the government's proposed deployment of the potentially lucrative cloud services platform.

Domestic telcos, incensed over being denied the rights to own the spectrum under the proposed fifth-generation wireless roll-out, are griping that they are being victimised further by the little-discussed plan to allow three local entities to be preferred partners for cloud service providers Microsoft, Google and Amazon that will build and manage hyper-scale data storage centres.

