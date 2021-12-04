Malaysian telcos take aim at cloud management contracts

Malaysia's state-led 5G roll-out plan, which is facing a stiff pushback from some mobile telecommunications companies, is drawing more heat over the government's proposed deployment of a potentially lucrative cloud services platform.

The telcos, incensed over being denied the rights to own the spectrum under the proposed fifth-generation (5G) wireless roll-out, are griping that they are being victimised further by the little-discussed plan to allow three local entities to be preferred partners for cloud service providers Microsoft, Google and Amazon, which will build and manage hyper-scale data storage centres.