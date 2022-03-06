Malaysian students face cash crunch with payment systems hit

PETALING JAYA • With limited access to cash, their credit cards almost useless and other payment methods not working, Malaysian students in sanctions-hit Russia are in a quandary.

Many also have limited access to Facebook and Twitter and their links to the outside world have been disrupted.

Amid the uncertainties, many are just on standby for evacuation, with a bag of essential items by their side.

"We can't withdraw money from banks that have connections with the United States and Britain. The payWave service doesn't work properly and it's very inconsistent," said Mr Albert Bailey Liaw Kok Voon, 26, a student at the Privolzhsky Research Medical University in north-western Russia.

Prices of groceries have gone up after the Russian rouble crashed to record lows. It is now at one rouble to about 3.6 Malaysian sen, or 28 roubles to a ringgit.

The rouble ended the week on Friday down more than 20 per cent against the US dollar and the euro in Moscow trading, following sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

While the weaker rouble meant more cash when converted from the Malaysian ringgit, the prices of goods in Russia have generally spiked.

Mr Liaw told The Star that the Malaysian Embassy was working on an evacuation plan. "We have been told to be on standby and pack our valuable documents too," he said.

Long queues were reported at Russian banks as citizens scrambled to withdraw money out of fear of cash shortages and disruption in payments after the European Union and United States slapped the country with unprecedented sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Malaysian Shasveena Sooriaprakash, 23, said there was no access to international banking as this was blocked, although the situation in Moscow was under control.

"We tried our best to cash out as much as possible. However, most ATMs were out of cash," said the fifth-year medical student at the I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

"As of now, selected ATMs are open to the public but there are limits to withdrawals.

"As foreign students here in Russia, we are worried that if this currency crisis prolongs, we will not have enough funds to sustain ourselves."

In Volgograd in south-west Russia, there has been little disruption so far.

"As for now, prices of imported goods, groceries and other items are still the same. But we expect prices to rise," said Mr Brandon Richard Lim Liang Koon, 25, a student at the Volgograd State Medical University.

