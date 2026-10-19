Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian student faces online threats after videos of her criticising Najib donations went viral

The 23-year-old female said she faced online threats and harassment, and that her photos were taken from social media without her consent.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has condemned the bullying and threats against Universiti Malaya student Ummi Umairah Bakhit over the views she had expressed at a forum.

The minister said berating and threatening the student, including imposing threats to track her down, should not have occurred simply because there was a difference of opinion.

“We can have different views, that’s not a problem. In Ummi Umairah’s case, she expressed her views and we know that university students have the right to speak up.

“So, we should welcome this because she has not violated any laws, nor has she committed any criminal offence. She only add­res­sed matters concerning the crime of corruption,” Bernama reported him as saying after attending the Smart Parents Inter­active Hub Programme on Oct 18 .

Fahmi said although some might not agree with the student’s tone or the way she expressed her views, what was more important was substance of points raised.

He said her views reflected a desire to see Malaysia become a country that supports efforts to combat kleptocracy, while rejecting acts of theft, robbery and corruption.

Ummi Umairah had reportedly questio­ned the donation drive to raise RM50 million for former prime min­ister Najib Razak, ­during a recent open forum with Umno leaders.

The dialogue was attended by former minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari and Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Her remarks subsequently drew backlash on social media, including comments containing threats against her.

The 23-year-old student had reportedly claimed that she had faced online threats and harassment after videos of her critici­sing the donations went viral.

She claimed that her photos were taken from social media without her consent.

In light of the incident, Fahmi urged all cyberbullying victims to immediately lodge reports with the police and Malaysian Com­mu­nications and Multimedia Com­mis­sion (MCMC) to enable the authorities to identify perpetrators and take action according to the law.

He said MCMC would examine the action that could be taken in connection with the case, emphasising that the commission would act proactively rather than merely wait for reports to be lodged.

Fahmi expressed his utmost respect for the decree by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar who had reminded the public to observe proper etiquette when communicating on social media.

Fahmi said users should not assume that online posts carried no consequences, including when accounts used were believed to be fake. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK