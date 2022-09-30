Malaysian ringgit, equities face stronger headwinds in the face of an early election

KUALA LUMPUR - The sliding ringgit is expected to become a political hot potato at the next election, which is widely expected to come on the heels of next week's tabling of the federal government budget.

Malaysian economists and political analysts do not expect Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's administration to deliver a reform-centric budget on Oct 7.

This has been affirmed by those in the inner circle of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, president of the ruling Umno party. "We can expect a budget filled with vote-getting elements," said one senior Umno politician.

Umno politicians close to Zahid said Parliament could be dissolved days after the budget, to pave the way for polls to be held as early as late October or sometime in the first two weeks of November.

Their faction has been pushing for early national elections although this is not due till September 2023.

The top five leaders from the ruling Umno party - including Mr Ismail, who is also one of the party's vice-presidents - are sent to meet on Friday to discuss the dissolution of Parliament and when polls will be held.

Political analysts do not expect any single party to get an outright majority in the 222-member Lower House, which will cloud the country's already troubled economic outlook.

The ringgit has slumped to its lowest levels in more than 24 years against the greenback, falling to RM4.65 against the US dollar during trading on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the benchmark stock exchange index posted its seventh consecutive day of losses to close at 1,397.5 points, down 4.39 points from Wednesday.

Thursday's close was a breach to the 1,400-point psychological level that the benchmark index has held to for more than a year, and currency traders noted that the continued bearish sentiment could push the ringgit closer to 4.80 to the US dollar in coming weeks.

"(The central bank) Negara is the only one supporting the ringgit on a daily basis, and the big question is, how much of our (foreign) exchange reserves are going towards this losing proposition?" noted a head of treasury at a Malaysian state-controlled bank, who asked not to be named.

World Bank lead economist for Malaysia Apurva Sanghi told reporters this week that "there is no easy fix" for Malaysia.

"Bank Negara is doing what it can, but basically the strength of the currency will depend on how well the economy will perform and how well Malaysia can keep its focus on its fundamentals and structural reforms," he said.