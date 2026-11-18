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Malaysian public will get mobile alerts to natural disasters by end 2026

An early flood warning system using Cell Broadcast System technology is being developed in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA – An early warning system to alert the public of natural disasters is expected to go live nationwide by the end of 2026, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Before it is implemented nationwide, a test of the system, using cell broadcast technology, will be conducted on Nov 19.

“The public is encouraged to ensure that their mobile devices are updated with the latest operating software.

“This is to support the receipt of emergency alerts when the system becomes operational,” said the MCMC when contacted.

It said the Nov 19 exercise will be part of the technical readiness testing of the system – from the start of an alert to its delivery to mobile devices.

“This is ahead of the system’s planned nationwide implementation by the end of 2026,” said the MCMC.

It was reported that the pilot exercise was expected to focus on high-risk flood areas, including in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, and Pahang.

The MCMC and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) are developing an early flood warning system using Cell Broadcast System (CBS) technology.

The system will be able to send disaster alerts directly to mobile phones in affected areas without needing Internet, SMS and reci­pients’ phone numbers.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said the new system is aimed at eventually replacing the current system, which is based on SMS.

The system is also being developed to cater to people with visual or hearing disabilities.

The MCMC said it was working together with Nadma, telecommunications service providers and relevant agencies on the phased testing of the national system.

Under the arrangement, Nadma leads the coordination of emergency warnings protocols, while relevant agencies determine when alerts are to be issued.

Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said he believed the CBS will help minimise the impact of natural disasters like floods.

Asked if the system will alert the public over heavy, continuous rain, he said: “Definitely, it will include any warnings related to heavy rainfall.”

Mohd Hisham said the alerts sent by the system would be based on information from multiple agencies including MetMalaysia, Irrigation and Drainage Department and National Minerals and Geoscience Department.

On the CBS, Universiti Malaya meteorologist Azizan Abu Samah said it was a good idea to use it to warn the public of flash floods in urban settings.

“It could also advise where multi-storey parking lots are available for people to relocate their vehicles.

“However, there is a very ­narrow time window for flash floods as the water may also recede very quickly,” he said, adding that the warning must specify if it was a flash flood or major flooding.

UM meteorologist Sheeba Chenoli said it is important to have early warnings about disasters rather than reacting after flooding.

“If early warnings could go up to a few days ahead, the public will get enough time to prepare and take necessary steps to minimise the impact of the floods.

“The next critical step is to strengthen public awareness and understanding of the appropriate response actions required at different warning levels, as communicated by the relevant authorities,” she added. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK