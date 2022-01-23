Malaysian protesters demand anti-graft chief's arrest

KUALA LUMPUR • Some 200 protesters converged on the streets of Kuala Lumpur yesterday to demand action against Malaysian anti-graft chief Azam Baki following controversy over the purchase of stocks several years ago, local media reported.

The police had closed several roads leading to the gathering point of Bangsar Light Rail Transit (LRT) station - leading to traffic congestion at the surrounding areas - but that did not stop the #Arrest Azam Baki protesters from gathering from 10.30am onwards.

With placards calling for action against Tan Sri Azam, they also chanted "Tangkap Azam Baki" (Arrest Azam Baki) as they marched towards downtown Kuala Lumpur under the watchful eyes of the police.

Riot police formed a line about 1km away from the LRT station to prevent the mostly young protesters from proceeding further, Malaysiakini online news reported.

The organisers agreed not to go on and sat down for 15 minutes as a sign of their dissatisfaction against the government's handling of Mr Azam's case.

The crowd cheered and jeered when a man, dressed in a mock uniform and acting as Mr Azam, was "caught" by the crowd.

Youth wing leaders of political parties also addressed the crowd, reiterating calls for the authorities to take action against Mr Azam, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The crowd later marched back to the LRT station, with the protesters dispersing peacefully at around 12.30pm after singing the national anthem Negaraku.

Mr Azam, Malaysia's No. 1 graft buster, has raised a huge outcry after admitting to buying stocks in 2015 of two listed companies using his trading account, but which he said were done on behalf of his brother.

The amount is reported by the media to be worth RM1 million (S$322,000), which would have breached rules prohibiting public officials from owning more than RM100,000 of any company.

At the time, Mr Azam was the head of MACC's investigation division. Mr Azam said the stocks have been transferred to his brother Nasir Baki.

The securities watchdog, Securities Commission, said last week that Mr Azam had control of the trading account.

The opposition and even some people within Malaysia's ruling coalition wanted Mr Azam to step aside while a full probe is conducted. Mr Azam has refused to step down and has insisted he did not break any laws.