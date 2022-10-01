Malaysian polls • Umno makes united call to hold GE this year

Malaysia's biggest political party Umno has called for Parliament to be dissolved soon so that the general election can be held this year.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob supported the call for polls to be held this year, in a switch from his previous stance.

He will seek an audience with the Malaysian King to propose a date for Parliament's dissolution, Umno said in a statement after the party held three key meetings at its headquarters on Friday.

There is widespread speculation that Parliament might be dissolved after next year's Budget is presented next Friday, with the polls to be held in November.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan called on the party machinery "to finalise its preparations to enter the dissolution phase". The election is not due until September 2023, but Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been pushing for it to be held this year to take advantage of a disunited opposition.