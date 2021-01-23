Malaysian politician held for allegedly selling drugs

KUALA LUMPUR • A 35-year-old Malaysian politician, believed to have produced his own mixture of drugs to sell at RM300 (S$99) a bottle, has been arrested. The man who had contested for a post in a party's youth wing was arrested in Pudu at 1.45pm on Wednesday.

Malaysiakini, citing police sources, reported that he was from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), the lead party in Malaysia's 13-party governing coalition. The news site said he does not hold an elected position in Bersatu but is an appointed member of bureau of its youth wing.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said yesterday that the politician was stopped at a roadblock while riding a motorcycle, and police found a package containing 400ml of liquid believed to be ketamine. Further investigations led the authorities to a residence in Jalan Duta Suria 8, Ampang, at 7.30pm on the same day.

"There, we discovered an assortment of drugs including nine ganja plants worth RM4,500, dried leaves believed to be ganja worth RM3,000 and liquid believed to be a mixture of ketamine and THC worth RM531,000," he said. THC is an ingredient in ganja or cannabis.

Datuk Saiful added that the man was believed to have made his own mixture of drugs to sell. The suspect, his wife and their foreign maid have been remanded for seven days for investigations.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK