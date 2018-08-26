Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim says won't pursue judges but injustices must be corrected

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim says he will not pursue action against any judges for their decisions to convict him in his two previous trials, however there was a need to correct the injustice and unjust decisions over his trials.

"If there is any sense of justice and necessity to correct the inherent wrongs, the heads of judiciary must now take the necessary immediate action," the president-elect of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) said on Sunday (Aug 26), as quoted by The Star news site.

He was speaking to reporters after the launch of the book Anwar Returns: The Final Twist by Australian lawyer Mark Trowell.

Datuk Seri Anwar, who was released from prison in May after being pardoned by the King, said the alleged injustices will be brought up during his Court of Appeal hearing in September.

Mr Anwar had in 2017 sought to set aside his 2014 conviction for sodomy, claiming the trial was compromised because the lead prosecutor Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had allegedly received RM9.5 million (S$3.2 million) from former prime minister Najib Razak, reported Malaysiakini.

This lawsuit was struck out by the High Court in November last year. In September the Court of Appeal will consider whether to reinstate Mr Anwar's lawsuit against the government.

"We have already applied to the courts on the issue of prosecutor Shafee receiving RM9.5 million. That compromised the case, and through that, we will naturally bring up the case regarding the frivolous decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court," said Mr Anwar, as quoted by Malaysiakini.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee is the defence lawyer representing Najib, who currently faces charges of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power over funds received into his personal account from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1MDB.

Mr Anwar was responding to his former lawyer SN Nair's statement to the media on Saturday calling for an inquiry into his convictions, because the King had granted him a full pardon on the basis that there was a miscarriage of justice, reported news agency Bernama.

According to Mr Nair, it must then naturally follow that all judges who convicted Mr Anwar were guilty of not dispensing justice according to the law and had failed to uphold their judicial oath.

The King's pardon also paves the way for Mr Anwar to stand for elections and take over as Prime Minister from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in two years' time, as agreed by the Pakatan Harapan coalition.