Malaysian police to summon Kedah leader Sanusi over ballot paper display

KUALA LUMPUR - The police will call up Kedah Menteri Besar Sanusi Md Nor to give a statement for allegedly showing his marked ballot paper to the media before casting his vote into the ballot box on Aug 12.

Malaysia’s police chief Razarudin Husain said the police are investigating the matter under the Election Offences Act 1954 following a report lodged.

“As per the investigation, he will be called in for his statement to be recorded,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Razarudin said the police will comb through the relevant laws in the course of the investigation.

“We will be fair in our conduct, especially in investigations,” he said.

Mr Razarudin said the investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers once the investigation is completed.

Sanusi’s actions are said to have taken place at a polling centre in Kedah, where he is defending his Jeneri state seat.

Voting has to be secret, and the opposition politician could be found liable for his actions under the Election Offences Act, which provides for a fine up to RM3,000 (S$884), a maximum jail term of one year, or both. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK