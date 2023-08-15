Malaysian police to summon Kedah leader Sanusi over ballot paper display

Mr Sanusi's actions are said to have taken place at a polling centre in Kedah, where he is defending his Jeneri state seat. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

KUALA LUMPUR - The police will call up Kedah Menteri Besar Sanusi Md Nor to give a statement for allegedly showing his marked ballot paper to the media before casting his vote into the ballot box on Aug 12.

Malaysia’s police chief Razarudin Husain said the police are investigating the matter under the Election Offences Act 1954 following a report lodged.

“As per the investigation, he will be called in for his statement to be recorded,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Razarudin said the police will comb through the relevant laws in the course of the investigation.

“We will be fair in our conduct, especially in investigations,” he said.

Mr Razarudin said the investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers once the investigation is completed.

Sanusi’s actions are said to have taken place at a polling centre in Kedah, where he is defending his Jeneri state seat.

Voting has to be secret, and the opposition politician could be found liable for his actions under the Election Offences Act, which provides for a fine up to RM3,000 (S$884), a maximum jail term of one year, or both. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Kedah’s opposition politician Sanusi allegedly showed his marked ballot paper to the media
Umno chief Zahid takes ‘full responsibility’ for party’s dismal showing in state polls

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top