Malaysian police to probe social media stories on Johor princess

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police are investigating the stories circulating on social media claiming Johor Princess, Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim's marriage is on the rocks as defamation.

Johor Police Chief Comm Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said they are investigating the case following a police report.

He said police are working with the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to track down those responsible for the posts.

To date, no arrest has been made.

The Royal Family had earlier described the online reports as "malicious and untrue".

They were upset that irresponsible parties were spreading baseless tales about their personal lives.

In a statement, Tunku Tun Aminah voiced her displeasure at such rumours about her marriage with Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, as well as alleged business dealings with skincare and slimming products.

"My husband and I are happy, contrary to what the rumours say.

"I have also not endorsed any product as written by these unscrupulous people, who are out to use my name in order to get attention," she said, adding that complaints lodged with Facebook were not acted on promptly.

The Johor royal family hoped the social networking service company would remove the malicious content, in line with its pledge to ensure fake news be dealt with sternly.

Tunku Tun Aminah married Dennis in an elaborate ceremony filled with tradition in August 2017.

She is the only daughter of Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

The wedding at Istana Besar was attended by local and foreign dignitaries such as Sultan of Brunei and the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.