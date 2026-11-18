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Malaysian police searching for Singaporean driver who abandoned car after accident on Causeway

Two motorcyclists sustained minor injuries to their hands and legs.

SINGAPORE – The Malaysian police are searching for a Singaporean driver who abandoned his car after an accident on the Causeway on Nov 16 .

The accident, which had taken place in the motorcycle lane in the direction of Johor Bahru, also involved two motorcycles, said the authorities.

In a statement late that day, Johor Bahru south district police chief Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei said the police received a report about the accident at 2.15pm.

He said initial investigations found that the Singaporean car driver had reversed in the motorcycle lane after taking the wrong path.

Two motorcyclists, who were unable to avoid the car, then collided into the vehicle’s rear left side.

One of the motorcyclists is a 26-year-old Singaporean man, while the identity of the other has yet to be established, said the Malaysian police .

Azrul said the two motorcyclists, who sustained minor injuries to their hands and legs , and the car driver left the scene and abandoned their vehicles.

He added that the police are actively trying to locate the car driver, who has yet to come forward to file a police report and a ssist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated in relation to the offence of r eversing a vehicle in an unreasonable condition or at an unreasonable distance, said the police.

Azrul urged witnesses or members of the public with relevant information to assist with the investigation by contacting the JB police.

“The police advise all road users to always adhere to traffic regulations, exercise a sense of responsibility, and remain cautious while on the road in order to ensure their own safety as well as that of other road users,” said Azrul.

In a video on Facebook showing the accident, two motorcycles are seen crashing into the back of a car.

The accident blocks the lane, and multiple motorcyclists are seen waiting behind the accident site. One of the motorcyclists involved in the accident is seen on the ground.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more details.