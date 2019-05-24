Malaysian police chief promises to guarantee Jho Low's safety if he returns

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's police chief Abdul Hamid Bador has said he knows of the whereabouts of fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho and that of his family, as he promised to guarantee their safety if they come back to Malaysia.

The Inspector-General of Police said that while the investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal was ongoing, his main focus was to bring Low, better known as Jho Low, and his six right-hand men out from hiding.

"There is no way and nowhere they can hide," he said. "The sooner justice is delivered, the better for them. If they think they are innocent, prove it in Malaysian courts," Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid said.

He said the men could come back and engage the best lawyers to defend them.

"Don't waste our time. They cannot run forever," he said, adding that although the men were in hiding, police knew their whereabouts.

It was reported recently that the police had new leads on where Low was.

Mr Abdul Hamid declined to reveal the details of the new leads. He also refused to say if Low was hiding in China.

Not mincing his words, the nation's top cop said Low's move to hide behind lawyers in Macau and Hong Kong when making statements was nothing short of cowardice.

Low is wanted by Malaysian authorities on criminal charges linked to his alleged role in troubled Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He has consistently denied wrongdoing through spokesmen.