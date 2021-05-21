Malaysian police questions mysterious businessman in vaccine donation claim

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The mysterious Yong Chee Kong, a businessman said to have made the offer to donate two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Penang, has been called up by police for questioning.

Sabah state's police Commissioner Hazani Ghazali said police are investigating the case involving the alleged donation of vaccines.

"Yes...this morning my officer will be recording his statement," he said on Friday (May 21). But he declined to say if Yong would be arrested.

Mr Yong became the focus of attention when Khairy Jamaluddin, minister in charge of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said the offer by a private company of two million free doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for Penang was a scam.

Each dose of the Sinovac vaccine costs US$30 (S$40), and the two million doses would have cost about RM240 million (nearly S$80 million).

Malaysian media reported that the search on Mr Yong's name surged to No. 1 on the Internet on Thursday after Mr Khairy's comments.

Some reporters managed to track him down to his home.

The issue raised deep public interest after Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said at a news conference on Wednesday that the offer for the vaccine donation by a businessman was turned down by the federal government.

Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng, who heads the opposition Democratic Action Party and who was sitting beside Mr Chow said: "I want to propose to Chow, just take it. If they (the government) want to punish us, let them do it. What's wrong with this country? Rejecting free vaccines!"

Mr Lim also thundered: "Political donations can, but vaccine donation cannot. Kepala otak dia! (Your stupid head!). I am sorry to say this but I am very angry."

Mr Khairy the next day said on Thursday that an investigation with Sinovac China revealed there was no documentation to buy the vaccine from a company named Xintai Development Enterprise Ltd said to be linked to Mr Yong, from the Chinese vaccine maker.

Mr Khairy said, as reported by Malay Mail online news, that his aide got in touch with Mr Yong and asked for proof of donation which Mr Yong failed to produce.

"He said no. He said he has money in an account in Hong Kong.

"She then told him he can either show proof of the donation or make an official donation to the government of Malaysia which we will pass to the Penang government. Not for him to pay to any company. Which he refused."

Mr Khairy added, as quoted by Malay Mail: "As I said yesterday, I am happy to facilitate the donation if Mr Yong can prove he can procure the vaccines or make an official contribution to the government."

Mr Yong, who is from Tawau in Sabah, had claimed that he made the offer on behalf of his "boss" of Hong Kong-based company Xintai Enterprise Development Ltd.

Mr Yong had claimed that he first offered the two million doses of Sinovac vaccine to Sabah early this year, but the state had rejected it as the drug was yet to be approved by the Malaysian government.

He said the Penang government then took up his offer and helped him draft a letter offering the donation.

Mr Yong claimed that the letter wrongly named the company as Xintai Development Enterprise Ltd instead of Xintai Enterprise Development Ltd.