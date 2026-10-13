Malaysian police probing Molotov cocktail attack on Rohingya settlement in Johor

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JOHOR BAHRU - Malaysian police have opened two investigation papers after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Rohingya settlement in Kulai, Johor.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the attack caused a minor fire at a house belonging to Rohingya residents.

“We confirmed receiving reports regarding a fire in the settlement at 1.30am on Tuesday,” he said in a statement.

He added that the house fence caught fire but was successfully extinguished. No injuries or other damage was reported.

He said police are not ruling out the act was in retaliation to videos which had some racial elements.

Ab Rahaman said a Rohingya man in his 30s lodged a police report denying his involvement in the two videos.

“He claimed that his image was used by others to create the videos,” he said, adding that police have opened two investigation papers regarding the incident.

Ab Rahaman said the case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He reminded the public to refrain from speculating or making any comments that could interfere with or jeopardise the investigation processes.

He called upon those with information on the case to go to the nearest police station or contact the Johor police hotline at 019-279 2095, or the Johor police at 07-221 2999. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK