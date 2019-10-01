Malaysian police probe pro-Hong Kong protest in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) - Malaysian police are investigating a rally in Kuala Lumpur held in support of the Hong Kong protest movement under strict laws regulating demonstrations, an official said on Tuesday (Oct 1).

The gathering attended by about 70 people was one of many protests around the world on Sunday aimed at showing solidarity with demonstrators in the financial hub.

But senior police official Mohamad Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah told AFP the protest leaders had not given the authorities notice about the rally.

"The organisers will be called (for questioning) in the near future," he said.

Under Malaysian law, protest leaders must notify police 10 days before a gathering. Failing to do so is punishable by a fine of up to RM10,000 (S$3,300).

The Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur had previously condemned Malaysians who support Hong Kong's protests, saying they could not tell the difference between right and wrong, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

Ties between Beijing and Kuala Lumpur have warmed in recent months, after souring for a period last year following the defeat of a pro-China coalition in Malaysia.

The reformist alliance that took power in Malaysia last year has faced criticism for failing to do away with a series of laws that critics say curb free speech and other civil rights.

Millions of people have marched in Hong Kong since June. Clashes between police and protesters broke out again on Tuesday as the semi-autonomous city marked the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding.