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Malaysian police probe deaths of two teens in Ipoh

IPOH - Malaysian police have opened investigations after two 14-year-old schoolgirls were found dead near the Sungai Pari flats in Ipoh.

Perak police chief Commissioner Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the victims were found on the evening of July 24.

“Both victims are believed to have left their school willingly before being found unconscious at the location.

“Initial investigations found no foul play,” he said in a statement on July 25.

“We will continue investigating the real cause after obtaining the post mortem report and forensics analysis,” he added.

Mohd Alwi said those with information about the incident can contact the Ipoh district police operations centre at 05-245 1500 or come forward to the nearest police station to help with the investigation.

“We also urge the people not to speculate on the incident or spread unverified information and respect the privary of the victims’ family,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK