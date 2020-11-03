Malaysian police investigating 2 politicians

KUALA LUMPUR • Two Malaysian politicians are being investigated separately by the police for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Malaysian King.

Former Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam is being investigated in connection with a video that allegedly insulted the prime minister.

Meanwhile, a former Cabinet minister in the Pakatan Harapan government, Mr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, is under probe for allegedly insulting Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah in relation to the March appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin as prime minister.

The investigations are happening amid a new wave of turmoil in Malaysian politics involving both Mr Muhyiddin and the king.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Commissioner Huzir Mohamed said Datuk Lokman was detained by the CID's Special Investigation Unit around 11pm on Sunday after a report was lodged against him.

"We started an investigation over a video posted on his Facebook page on Sunday," Datuk Huzir said in a statement yesterday.

"The video allegedly had elements of criminal intimidation and foul words were used against the prime minister's leadership."

The police seized an electronic device used by the suspect to upload the viral video, he said.

Mr Lokman is a staunch supporter of former prime minister Najib Razak and was communication director at the finance ministry when Najib was finance minister.

In the probe concerning MP Mujahid, the opposition politician said he was asked to go to the police headquarters at 5.30pm yesterday to give a statement.

Mr Mujahid is a vice-president of Parti Amanah Negara and formerly the de facto religious affairs minister.

He tweeted yesterday that he would cooperate with the federal CID's Special Investigation Unit.

The investigation into Mr Mujahid is linked to his remarks on Mr Muhyiddin's appointment on March 1 as prime minister by Sultan Abdullah, said The Malaysian Insight online news.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK