Malaysian police investigate teen who complained about teacher's rape joke

SUNGAI BULOH (Selangor) • A Malaysian student activist who sparked a social media campaign after chastising her teacher for joking about rape in class is being investigated by police for "breaching the peace".

Seventeen-year-old Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam posted a video on TikTok in April complaining about the conduct of her teacher, who in return sued the teen and her parents for RM1 million (S$320,000).

"It's very sad, it's very heartbreaking," Ain said outside a police station near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Friday. "I don't mean to defame. I don't mean to degrade certain teachers or parties. I just want schools to be safe."

Civil society groups say physical and verbal harassment is a problem in Malaysian schools. Since Ain's case came to light, thousands of youngsters have shared stories of abuse online.

Ain's TikTok video, which has been viewed more than 1.9 million times, shows her expressing shock at her teacher for jokingly telling students to target people above 18 years old if they wanted to rape someone.

The clip kicked off a massive social media campaign that prompted police to investigate the teacher, who was transferred out of the school.

But that investigation was later dropped, the local media reported last week.

Ain's lawyer, Mr Sankara Nair, said police were investigating the teen over a possible charge of "intentional insult with an intent to provoke a breach of the peace".

If found guilty, she could face up to two years in jail or a fine, or both.

Ain said she would countersue her physical education teacher for RM5 million, The Star reported.

Mr Sankara said that after Ain received the letter of demand, he advised her that they had a case for a countersuit.

"I have responded by letter that we are suing for RM5 million for inflicting intentional emotional distress," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE