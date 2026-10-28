Malaysian police freeze assets worth $127.9m in ‘corporate mafia’ probe: Home minister

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Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said 70 individuals had been called in to have their statements recorded as at Sept 25.

KUALA LUMPUR – Police have frozen and seized assets worth about RM409 million (S$$127.9 million) as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged “corporate mafia” activities under Op Viking, said Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the assets included eight properties, 11 vehicles, 417 Central Depository System (CDS) accounts, 70 stock trading accounts involving about RM323.59 million and 404 bank accounts containing approximately RM85.62 million.

As at Sept 25, a total of 70 individuals had been called in to have their statements recorded, he said.

“Police have taken action, including the arrest of several individuals and the freezing and seizure of various assets believed to be linked to the activities under investigation,” he said.

He was responding to Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, who asked about the scope and latest status of the police investigation into allegations of a “corporate mafia” following the Cabinet’s directive for a comprehensive probe.

Saifuddin said that, based on the backgrounds and identities of those called in to have their statements recorded, no Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers had been involved or identified as being required to assist in the investigation.

He said the investigation into Op Viking was ongoing, with police working to complete the investigation papers.

“The ministry assures that the police remain committed to conducting the investigation in accordance with the applicable laws,” he said. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK