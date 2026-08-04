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The 39-year-old Malaysian pilot was arrested on July 28 at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

SHAH ALAM – Malaysian police have identified a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into a Malaysian pilot arrested with drugs at an Indonesian airport.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said the individual, an airport employee involved in the security screening process, will be questioned or arrested if necessary.

“Investigations have identified one person and if the need arises, we will make the arrest. He is an airport staff member involved in the screening process,” Hussein told a press conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters on Aug 4.

The 39-year-old pilot was arrested on July 28, at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after Indonesian authorities discovered 15 packages containing 70,114 ecstasy pills and methamphetamine in his luggage.

Explaining the security workflow at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Hussein said all flight crew and pilots undergo the same security checks as regular passengers.

“The procedure at KLIA involves multiple levels of screening. If an item passes the automated first-level scanning systems, it does not proceed to the second level. However, if the initial scan detects anything suspicious, it is referred to the second and, if necessary, third levels of inspection.

“As explained during yesterday’s press conference at KLIA, the suspect went through all required screening procedures, including Level One. Because the initial scan did not detect anything suspicious, his baggage was allowed to proceed. That is the standard procedure at KLIA,” he said.

Detailing the pilot’s movements on the day of his arrest, Hussein said the suspect had checked in his luggage early in the day before flying a domestic route to Kota Kinabalu and back, after which he flew from Sepang to Jakarta.

Hussein added that police are investigating how the suspect was able to clear airport security in Malaysia, and are collaborating with Indonesian authorities to uncover ties to the regional syndicate.

According to Malaysian police, the pilot had obtained his illicit supply of drugs from an apartment in Ampang. Hussein said investigations revealed the suspect had received the drugs two days before his flight.

“We have also traced the contact number he used to reach out to the syndicate. The police are investigating the entire distribution network,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK