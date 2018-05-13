Malaysian police cordon off entrance to former PM Najib Razak's private residence

Police presence at the entrance of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's residence on May 13, 2018.
Police presence at the entrance of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's residence on May 13, 2018.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Police vehicles and personnel seen in the vicinity of the private residence of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on May 13, 2018.
Police vehicles and personnel seen in the vicinity of the private residence of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on May 13, 2018.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
37 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Police began cordoning off the exit to and from the private residence of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta on Sunday (May 13).

Sentul deputy police chief superintendent Mohamed Rafiq Mohamed Mustafa, when contacted by Bernama, said policemen from the Sentul police station had been stationed there to monitor security.

 

“There has always been a police unit stationed nearby even before the general election. But we decided to cordon off the area as the presence of people there is building up over time, especially post-election," Supt Rafiq told The Straits Times. 

“It is to ensure that security is maintained, it has nothing to do with us detecting any threat there,” he said.

A check by Bernama saw five policemen stationed at the entrance to Mr Najib's residence.

There was also a mobile police station, and all vehicles and individuals passing the area were inspected.

Members of the media, who had been camping there, were not allowed into the area.

Additional reporting by Nadirah H. Rodzi

 

Related Stories: 

Go to our Malaysia GE microsite for more stories and analyses

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider