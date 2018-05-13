Malaysian police cordon off entrance to former PM Najib Razak's private residence

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Police began cordoning off the exit to and from the private residence of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta on Sunday (May 13).

Sentul deputy police chief superintendent Mohamed Rafiq Mohamed Mustafa, when contacted by Bernama, said policemen from the Sentul police station had been stationed there to monitor security.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

“There has always been a police unit stationed nearby even before the general election. But we decided to cordon off the area as the presence of people there is building up over time, especially post-election," Supt Rafiq told The Straits Times.

“It is to ensure that security is maintained, it has nothing to do with us detecting any threat there,” he said.

A check by Bernama saw five policemen stationed at the entrance to Mr Najib's residence.

There was also a mobile police station, and all vehicles and individuals passing the area were inspected.

Members of the media, who had been camping there, were not allowed into the area.

Additional reporting by Nadirah H. Rodzi