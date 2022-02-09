Malaysian police called in after worker finds 'body' wrapped in plastic

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police in Malaysia were dispatched to the back of a motorcycle shop in Shah Alam after a waste management worker found what he believed to be a body wrapped in a blanket and plastic.

Shah Alam OCPD Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said the incident occurred at around 3pm on Tuesday (Feb 8).

"We received a call from a Kumpulan Darul Ehsan Bhd waste management worker, claiming that he had found a body there," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A forensic team from Selangor police was immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct further investigations."

He said the team opened up the sheet and plastic and found a wax doll shaped like a woman.

"We have classified the case as no offence disclosed, as we have found no criminal element in the case. The public has been advised not to speculate on images related to the case that have since been circulated on social media," he said.