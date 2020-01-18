Malaysian police arrest 58 people in raid on illegal 'mini casino' at edge of Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have busted a "mini casino" hidden inside an entertainment outlet in Seri Kembangan, a township at the southern edge of capital city Kuala Lumpur.

The police raid early on Saturday (Jan 18) led to the arrest of 58 people, including 26 women entertainment hostesses or GROs.

Police found the 'casino' on the second floor while inspecting the premises.

The games of choice at the site were sam cheong and tau ngau, with bets of around RM15,000 (around S$5,000).

Police detained 26 foreign women suspected of working as GROs. Investigations showed that customers were charged RM180 per hour for their company.

The Secret Societies, Gambling and Vice Division at police headquarters confirmed the raid.

Assistant director for the division, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Hedzir Hussin said all the suspects were brought to the Serdang police headquarters near the gambling site for further action.

"The suspects were aged between 19 to 40 years old. Checks showed that the entertainment outlet had a valid license, until April 13, which was issued by MPSJ," he said in a statement, referring to the Subang Jaya City Council.