Malaysian police arrest 51 men, seize drugs in raids linked to ‘gay party’

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– The Malaysian authorities detained 51 men in a series of raids on May 24 in connection with what the police described as a drug-fuelled “gay party” held at a Kuala Lumpur hotel.

Homosexuality is criminalised in Muslim-majority Malaysia, which operates a dual-track legal system with Islamic laws for Muslims running alongside civil laws.

Sodomy is a crime, while syariah laws in place also ban same-sex acts and cross-dressing.

The police arrested the men, aged between 21 and 52, including 28 foreigners, in four separate raids, narcotics investigations department director Hussein Omar Khan said in a statement late on May 25.

The authorities also seized about RM103,070 (S$33,000) worth of illicit drugs, including MDMA, ecstasy pills and powder, and ketamine, he added.

“This group was found to be using rooms in upscale hotels for entertainment, drug abuse, and is believed to be involved in immoral activities,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Before the raids, one man suspected of being at the party was found unconscious in the lobby of the hotel. He was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival, Mr Hussein said. He did not provide details about the cause of death.

Those detained have been remanded for three to six days as investigations continue, he said, adding that 36 of the men tested positive for drugs.

Rights groups have warned that LGBT people in Malaysia have come under increasing scrutiny and face growing intolerance.

In 2025, the Kuala Lumpur police said they would review procedures after 171 people detained on suspicion of same-sex activities following a raid were released without charge after no evidence was found to prosecute them.

LGBT advocacy groups had accused the police of holding some of the detainees unlawfully for nearly two days, even after a court had ordered their release. REUTERS