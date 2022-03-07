Malaysian PM on Johor campaign tour ahead of state election

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was in Johor at the weekend, trumpeting the government's achievements amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the run-up to the state election this Saturday.

At the launch of the "Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration Tour" in Johor Baru on Saturday, he said Malaysia's economic recovery, political stability and social prosperity were due to close cooperation between the federal and state governments.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the daily lives of Malaysian families, and the government was never negligent in providing assistance in terms of financial, social and employment opportunities," he added.

Datuk Seri Ismail, who is an Umno vice-president, pointed to various government initiatives, including the Stage Bus System Transformation programme, which connects Johor Baru to surrounding areas, as well as affordable housing and wireless broadband.

"Keluarga Malaysia", or Malaysian Family - a concept launched by Mr Ismail in August last year, shortly after he took office - espouses inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude among everyone in the multiracial country.

Mr Ismail's tour in Johor included engagement sessions with residents to promote measures taken by the government towards restoring the economy and lives of those affected by the pandemic.

In other developments, Covid-19 restrictions have been eased for the Johor polls compared with those held in Melaka and Sarawak last year, although a number of protocols remain in place.

Large-scale rallies are banned, with only 100 people allowed, or 50 per cent of a venue's capacity.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had to be reminded by health officers to keep his face mask on while at a rally in Larkin on Saturday. Members and supporters of his Parti Keadilan Rakyat accused enforcement officers of being unfair.

Datuk Seri Anwar complained that many people could not hear him speak at the rally.

"In Parliament, the Speaker allowed me to take off my face mask to deliver speeches, but why am I not allowed to do so here?" The Star daily quoted him as saying.