Malaysia election: PM Najib Razak casts vote in Pekan, describes election as 'calm but vicious'

PEKAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has described this election as calm but vicious due to personal attacks by the opposition.

The prime minister, also ruling coalition Barisan Nasional's (BN) chairman, made the comments while speaking "live" on Channel TV1 after casting his vote at Sekolah Sains Sultan Ahmad Shah in Pekan, Pahang on Wednesday (May 9).

This, said Datuk Seri Najib, does not reflect a matured democracy. "But what is important is for the people to decide on the future of the nation. This must be done based on facts, policies and those who can execute the best plans for the country," he said.

Urging the people not to vote based on slander and lies, Mr Najib said the general election is about determining the future.

"This is what is important," he said, expressing confidence that the people will return the mandate to BN to lead the country.

Mr Najib and the BN leadership will be at Putra World Trade Centre to wait for the outcome of the general election.