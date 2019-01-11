Malaysian PM Mahathir pledges his government will be sensitive to all religions

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has pledged that his Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will be sensitive towards all religions in the country.

He made the remarks after receiving a visit from non-governmental organisation, the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism on Friday (Jan 11).

"This morning I received courtesy call from the members of Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism at my office in Kuala Lumpur," he said on his Facebook page.

"Despite our differences, this country has been more peaceful than other countries in terms of racial harmony and religious tolerance. This government will be very sensitive towards all religions and at the same time each and every one of us must obey the rule of law."

On Tun Dr Mahathir's Facebook page, he had also posted four pictures of the meeting together with the council's respective religious leaders.

Race continues to cast a long shadow in Malaysia even after PH's stunning election victory in May last year.

In November, the PH government reversed its pledge to ratify a United Nations convention against racial discrimination following a backlash from groups who argued that it would dilute privileges Malays have enjoyed for decades.

And when riots erupted at a Hindu temple in Selangor days later, Dr Mahathir had to scotch speculation that tensions with Malays were to blame.