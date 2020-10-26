Malaysian PM Muhyiddin locked in meetings after King's emergency setback

KUALA LUMPUR - Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin spent Monday morning (Oct 26) locked in meetings with top government leaders as his administration comes to grips after Sunday’s (Oct 25) royal rejection of its request for emergency powers.

Party chiefs from his Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact were in attendance at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) early on Monday, but a notable absentee was Umno president Zahid Hamidi, who has in recent weeks threatened to withdraw the party’s support from Tan Sri Muhyiddin.

Mr Muhyiddin, who leads Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, was scheduled to hold a special Cabinet meeting at 11.30am, amid speculation that Zahid is ready to make good on the threat he had backtracked on just last week.

However, several Umno ministers arrived at the PMO, indicating that the party is split on whether to continue backing the premier who was embarrassed after Malaysia’s King refused to proclaim an emergency amid a resurgent coronavirus outbreak.

Umno supreme council member Puad Zarkashi as well as the opposition Parti Amanah Negara’s president Mohamad Sabu have made calls for Mr Muhyiddin to resign, although the latter retracted his statement after being admonished for “treason” as Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah had called for politicians not to destabilise the government.

Despite refusing the request for an emergency, the Palace had on Sunday praised the Muhyiddin administration’s handling of the pandemic while rebuking “irresponsible acts” which have undermined the government.

Some opposition figures, especially those from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), the largest party in Parliament, have welcomed the call to ensure Budget 2021 is approved by offering to negotiate on the supply Bill with the government in exchange for their support.

This comes amid growing uncertainty over whether Mr Muhyiddin still controls Parliament after repeated assertions to the contrary by rivals such as Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim and Umno advisory council chief Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

An emergency would have allowed Parliament to be suspended ahead of a crucial Budget 2021 vote next month.

A failure to approve spending for the government would see it collapse, and possibly trigger snap polls.

A national election in the middle of a worsening coronavirus outbreak could trigger yet more Covid-19 infections.

Mr Muhyiddin had also met close allies and advisors late on Sunday at his residence, amid rumours that he had considered resigning over the royal rebuff.

Sultan Abdullah had come to the decision after consulting other state monarchs on Sunday afternoon, with the Council of Rulers later also stating it was the King’s duty to “limit any element of abuse of power”.

Critics said Mr Muhyiddin was using the pandemic as an excuse to stay in power.

Mr Muhyiddin said Monday’s Cabinet will discuss the King’s decree in detail.

Another meeting with the state Chief Ministers planned on Monday was cancelled.