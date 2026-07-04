Malaysian PM Anwar urges Johoreans abroad to return home to vote in state election

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Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told those residing away from home that their vote was important to determine the outcome of the polls.

KULAI - Johoreans working in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore should not be afraid of coming back to vote in the July 11 state election, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He urged those residing away from home, especially young people, that their vote is important to determine the outcome of the polls.

“I urge our young people, the workers in Singapore, and those in Kuala Lumpur, to come back and vote on July 11. Do not be scared.

“You need to safeguard your future and the future of Johor,” he said an event in Kulai, Johor, on July 4.

He added that whatever the outcome of the Johor state election, he will remain as Prime Minister.

“Win or lose, I am still the Prime Minister. I am not saying this out of arrogance, but as a reminder,” he said.

He also drew the line between Putrajaya’s federal responsibilities and the local obligations of the Johor state administration.

“Leave the mega-projects such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the Rapid Transit System Link to us. We have funds for that.

“You should take care of the roadside stalls, the traders, and the maintenance of the people’s low-cost housing. That is the state government’s responsibility,” Anwar said.

He said Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Perak have successfully upgraded and revitalised the people’s homes because the local leadership and the Housing and Local Government Ministry are highly committed.

Anwar also drew a comparison between the Federal Government’s and Johor’s welfare aid distribution process.

He said federal aid such as Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah are credited directly to recipients without requiring them to queue up physically.

“We do not ask the public to line up and queue for hours just to get financial assistance, unlike what was practised by the state government,” he said.

He also teased that the Federal Government would increase its welfare aid but stopped short of revealing the details.

“I cannot announce right now. If you support the Madani government, we will help where we can,” he said, referring to the current administration. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK