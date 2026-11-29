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Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim said Anthony Loke was still on leave but he instructed him to attend an event, as the Transport Ministry was one of its co-hosts along with the state government.

SEREMBAN – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that Anthony Loke’s commendable performance as Transport Minister makes it difficult for him to accept his resignation, and is urging him to return to work as soon as possible.

Anwar said he respected and understood Loke’s reasons for wanting to step down but maintained that the responsibility to serve the people and the country should take precedence.

“His performance has been good and commendable. That is why, as Prime Minister, I find it difficult to accept his proposal to resign,” he said when speaking at the Yakin Madani “Memaknai Harapan Rakyat” programme at the Negeri Sembilan Youth and Sports Complex in Paroi on Nov 28.

Anwar said Loke was still on leave, but he instructed him to attend an event in Negeri Sembilan, as the Transport Ministry was one of its co-hosts along with the state government.

“He is on leave but I have asked him to attend this event. I have also asked him to resume his duties,” he said.

Anwar said the Transport Ministry was among the country’s major and strategic ministries, given its important role in connecting people through air, sea and road transport infrastructure.

“Whatever the reasons, they should not outweigh our responsibility to serve the people and the country,” he said.

Loke, who is also DAP secretary-general, announced on Nov 10 that he was resigning from the Cabinet with immediate effect following the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision allowing former prime minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

However, Loke and other DAP MPs have continued to support Anwar’s leadership. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK