Malaysian PM Anwar condemns Israel’s E1 settlement tenders in West Bank

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Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim said Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank were illegal under international law, and accused Israel of continuing to act with impunity.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim on Aug 21 condemned Israel’s decision to issue construction tenders for the controversial E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

He warned that Malaysia would take note of international companies that participate in the tenders and “act accordingly”.

“This tract of land east of Jerusalem has long been critical to the viability of a Palestinian state.

“Building on it would divide the West Bank and gravely undermine the prospect of a contiguous Palestinian homeland,” Anwar said in a statement on Aug 21.

He said Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank were illegal under international law, accusing Israel of continuing to act with impunity.

Anwar said the decision, amid escalating settler violence in the West Bank and the war in Gaza, showed that Israel had “abandoned even the pretence of seeking peace or respecting the will of the international community”.

“Malaysia stands staunchly with the Palestinian people and their inalienable right to a sovereign, viable, contiguous and independent Palestinian state.

“Malaysia will take careful note of any international company that chooses to participate in these tenders and will act accordingly,” he said.

Israel this week issued a tender for 1,234 housing units under the E1 project east of Jerusalem.

Britain, France, Germany and Italy have also condemned the move and called on Israel to withdraw the plans. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK