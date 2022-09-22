Malaysian parties' youth wings gear up for general election

PETALING JAYA - Youth branches from Malaysia's political parties are all geared up to roll out the election machinery for the 15th General Election (GE15), especially in their power bases in the divisions and branches.

Besides electoral activities, there are also nearly eight million new voters to woo and the year-end monsoon floods to prepare for.

Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Youth chief Nicole Wong said the election machinery at the youth level is ready and it is now in the final stage of strengthening the election machinery in all divisions.

"The youth election machinery is on standby and will start mobilising support from the voters whenever Parliament is dissolved," she said on Tuesday.

She said social media will be the battlefield for MCA Youth.

Engaging with youth is crucial, she added, as the Election Commission has predicted that the lowering of voting age from 21 to 18, along with automatic voter registration, will add another 7.8 million voters to the electoral roll, representing a huge increase in voters from the last polls in 2018.

"We've begun setting up accounts on social media platforms, which will be our main focus to reach young voters. We will try to effectively address core issues affecting the youth and engage them on social media," Datuk Wong said.

Umno Youth is also ready for the polls. Its chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said preparations at its 191 divisions are at a satisfactory level.

Datuk Asyraf, who is also Barisan Nasional Youth chief, said the youth machinery is ready to move any time the polls are called.

Meanwhile, Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) Selangor youth chief Izuan Kasim said the wing had been prepared for the possibility of an election as early as February 2020, when the so-called Sheraton Move of February 2020 saw the Pakatan Harapan government toppled less than two years after its electoral win.

Since then, the political situation in the country had been shaky and a snap election was expected, he said, adding that to win over first-time voters and fence-sitters, the state youth wing will be fielding fresh faces. "We will also deliver the information to the Selangor people on how success has been achieved since the time the Pakatan Rakyat (now Pakatan Harapan) coalition took over the state's administration," he said.

However, he added that there is no need for the government to hold the polls this year, especially when the country is facing the threat of floods.

Mr Izuan also said the Selangor youth wing had been receiving assistance from the central party leadership in terms of election strategies, and polling and counting agent programmes.

New party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said it has instructed all of its machinery to be prepared to face any possibility, including the year-end floods.

Selangor Muda communication chief Siva Prakash said that while the party is very much against GE15 being held during the monsoon season, it will be left with little choice should the polls be called this year.

While preparing for its debut at the general election, Muda will also be focusing on getting aid ready for possible floods.

Dr Prakash added that being a newly established party based on offering service-oriented politics to fellow Malaysians, Muda is not cash-rich and is collecting public funds to support its machinery.

"We are working on a series of crowdfunding activities and are dependent on donations from good Samaritans," he said.

On Muda's game plan for GE15, he said the youth-led party has Malaysians at the heart of everything it does and believes that its actions will speak louder than words to win votes in the election.

Meanwhile, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) Youth will be launching its election machinery on Oct 1 in Besut, Terengganu, in preparation for GE15.

PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the launch will be attended by all party leaders and youth members. "However, we expect that GE15 will not be held this year but next year," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK