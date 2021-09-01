Malaysian Parliament to sit on Sept 13

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's Parliament will sit on Sept 13, a week later than the original date of Sept 6, with an opposition leader asking for a vote of confidence to be tabled to prove that new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has sufficient support from lawmakers.

Lower House secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin said in a letter dated Monday that the new sitting will take place for 17 days between Sept 13 and Oct 12.

The meeting will include debates on the 12th Malaysia Plan, the country's five-year development plan covering 2021 to 2025.

The initial date for the parliamentary session was decided by the government of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who has since been replaced by Datuk Seri Ismail who was sworn in on Aug 21.

The new Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers were sworn in on Monday by the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, with Prime Minister Ismail watching the ceremony at the national palace virtually, as he is in quarantine after coming into contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Opposition MP Lim Guan Eng said that while it was understandable for the sitting to be postponed to accommodate Mr Ismail's quarantine, the sitting should include a confidence motion to test parliamentary support for the new leader.

Mr Ismail came to power with backing from 114 MPs, but this has yet to be tested in the Lower House.

Another 105 lawmakers supported opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. One Umno MP does not support either side in the 222-strong Parliament, with two seats vacant.

Mr Lim said PM Ismail must table a confidence motion as soon as possible once the sitting resumes, as advised by Sultan Abdullah.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK