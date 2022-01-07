Malaysian Parliament to sit on Jan 20 to discuss floods, says PM

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A special Parliament meeting will be held on Jan 20 in light of the flood crisis that has affected people recently, said Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the special meeting will discuss matters related to national interests. This includes floods and post-floods recovery, coordination of assistance to the people and long-term flood disaster management planning.

He said the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, has consented to the special parliamentary meeting after being informed.

"This special meeting is important for the government to explain to the people about its actions and plans to address flood-related issues," Datuk Seri Ismail said in a statement.

Separately, the premier said a total of 39,255 or 79.5 per cent of the 49,394 heads of households affected by floods had received the government's compassionate aid (BWI) of RM1,000 (S$323) as of noon Thursday (Jan 6).

Those who had yet to register or receive the aid can contact the Disaster Operations Control Centre and their respective district officers to get the aid, he said in a tweet.

The distribution of the financial aid began on Dec 27, 10 days after the unexpected massive floods that hit several states in the peninsula, including Selangor, Pahang and Negri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Tasks) Mastura Mohd Yazid said over RM39 million in BWI had been distributed.

"The aid is being distributed daily. If the heads of household were not present at the distribution centre, we will go and find them," she said.

She said each recipient was given an appointment date to receive the aid so that they would know when and where to get it.

According to national news agency Bernama, Klang district disaster management committee chairman Mohd Faizal Abd Raji said the distribution of aid from the federal and state governments to the victims in Taman Sri Muda was expected to be completed soon.

"We have distributed the aid to more than 90 affected households so far. The next phase of the distribution is slated for Monday and Jan 17 at Dewan Azalea," he said.

Mr Mohd Faizal said as of Wednesday, 2,304 heads of household had each received the aid of RM2,000 from both the federal and state governments and the number was expected to rise to 4,500 by the end of this week.