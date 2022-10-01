Malaysian Parliament to sit amid talk of early dissolution

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Parliament will sit on Monday for its final meeting this year, in what could also be a last meeting for its current batch of lawmakers amid talk of a possible dissolution paving the way for early polls.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is set to try and push several legislative agendas during the 32-day meeting, although this duration would almost certainly be cut short if the government caves in to demands from sections of the ruling Umno party to hold an election this year.

With the monsoon season - which runs through most of December - expected to result in flooding in several states, November is seen as the most realistic window for a general election this year. However, this would mean dissolving Parliament earlier than its current session's end date of Nov 29.

The government has already brought forward the Parliament sitting by three weeks, giving itself the option of potentially dissolving the Lower House after a crucial federal budget is tabled on Oct 7.

However, Datuk Seri Ismail, who wanted to delay the ballot until next year as he looks to consolidate his own position within Umno and to retain his premiership, still has several outstanding legislative agendas.

A Bill on political funding and a move to limit the term of a premier are among key legislation his government had committed to in the past. But it remains unclear whether both Bills have secured enough political backing in the fragmented Parliament to be tabled.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told The Straits Times on Wednesday that more engagements were needed for the political funding Bill. He had previously said the government aimed to present the Bill at the October meeting.

The government has not provided any updates on the proposal to limit the tenure of a prime minister to a maximum of two five-year terms, even though it was contained in a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) between Mr Ismail and the biggest opposition bloc, Pakatan Harapan (PH), inked last year.

Mr Ismail needs bipartisan support for any major legislation and supply Bills in Parliament, as he leads a coalition government with only a single-digit majority. Bills that require constitutional amendments need the approval of two-thirds of lawmakers in Parliament.

His government managed to pass legislation to curb party-hopping only in July, despite an early version of the Bill being ready as far back as April.

It had to be deferred during the April meeting due to concerns from both government and opposition politicians.

A key legislation to ban smoking for an entire future generation is also set to be presented in Parliament again, after a previous iteration of the Bill was referred to a special committee for further scrutiny when it failed to gain broad support during the Parliament meeting in August.

Analysts believe that should Mr Ismail fail to fulfil his legislative agendas at the upcoming meeting, this would not harm the backing he is receiving from PH as both the Premier and opposition parties want the same thing - for an election to be held next year.

"While publicly the opposition will call the PM to fulfil all the points (in the CSA)... it is unlikely that they will withdraw support or initiate a vote of no-confidence against Ismail. Their primary focus now is the general election and for it to be held next year," Bower Group Asia deputy managing director Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani told ST.

However, a faction in Umno aligned to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pushing for the election to be held this year as it looks to capitalise on the party's recent wins in the Melaka and Johor state polls.

On Friday, Mr Ismail fell in line with his party's leaders, who called for Parliament to be dissolved soon to pave the way for an election to be held this year, ahead of the September 2023 deadline.