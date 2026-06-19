Malaysian parents welcome new anti-bullying law

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The new law came into effect on June 16 in an effort to tackle the problem that affected some 3,000 students in Malaysia in 2025.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian parents and education groups welcomed on June 19 a new anti-bullying law and the launch of a dedicated tribunal, but urged caution over a clause that could hold parents responsible for their children’s actions.

The new law came into effect on June 16 in an effort to tackle the problem that affected some 3,000 students in the South-east Asian nation in 2025, according to government figures.

“We welcome the Act because it places children’s well-being at the centre and recognises that bullying has serious emotional, psychological and educational consequences,” said Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim of the Parent Action Group for Education in Malaysia.

A 2023 study by the Dutch-based International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement found that Malaysia had one of the highest rates of bullying among eighth-grade students globally.

An Ipsos poll last year found that some 260 of 400 Malaysian respondents, or 65 per cent, said they experienced bullying at school.

Malaysia also established a new Anti-Bullying Tribunal as the new law came into effect.

It comprises 58 specialists who will deal with cases too difficult to handle on the local school level.

One of the key provisions of the new law states that parents of minors who are convicted by the tribunal of bullying can now also be held liable for their children’s actions and risk additional court procedures and fines.

“However, legal liability should be approached carefully,” Noor told AFP.

“Not all parents have control over their children’s actions, particularly in complex social and digital environments,” she said.

In one of the most high-profile cases last year, a 13-year-old girl died after she fell from the third floor of her hostel at a religious boarding school in the eastern Sabah province.

Her death was blamed on bullying and sexual harassment, and the incident caused national outrage.

Five teenage students later appeared in court on bullying charges.

“We hope it (the tribunal) can act as a preventative factor because perpetrators know that their actions can be punished more severely,” unionist Fouzi Singon said. AFP